BJP seeks ban on Telugu film 'Dirty Hari'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest near the Assembly demanding to stop the release of the Telugu film Dirty Hari. They alleged that the film degrades women and Indian culture.BJP Mahila Morcha State president Geetha Murthy said the movie was full of obscenities and diminished Indian culture.

“Movies like Dirty Hari direct people to commit violence against women,” Geetha said. The protesters were arrested and shifted to Ramgopalpet police station, and released in the evening.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha also protested against the film in Karimnagar, and against chairman of My Home Industries Private Limited Jupalli Rameshwar Rao over the issue of mining lease for the firm.