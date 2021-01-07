Telangana girl to get a patent for groundnut shell pot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Last year around August 14-year-old Sreeja of Chintalakunta in Jogulamba-Gadwal district of Telangana surprised one and all by creating a sustainable solution to reduce the usage of plastic bag. After a few months, she’s going to get a patent for the groundnut shell pot that she created.

Shares Augustine her Mathematics teacher at Zila Parishad High School under whose guidance she’s been creating innovative utility, “Once she was digging a pit to plant a sapling. She found a polythene bag in the soil which was as it is even after two years.

That’s how she thought of making a biodegradable pot from groundnut shells.” She created pulp from the shells, added a few more natural ingredients that degrade easily into the soil and created a pot in which a sapling can be planted and put directly into the soil.

“This is soon going to be patented. She earned honours for the same. She received the third prize from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in the category of innovation by school children.