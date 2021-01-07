STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trials on Gajwel-Siddipet rail line to begin on January 22

As the railway line will cover around 17 villages, Vinod Kumar also enquired about various issues the residents of these 17 villages may face.

TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar interacts with Railway and Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla district authorities on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar announced that trial runs on Gajwel-Siddipet railway line will begin on January 22. He also informed the media that trial runs on the Manoharabad-Gajwel railway route have already been completed.

Meanwhile, the Planning Board Vice-Chairman directed the authorities of Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts to expedite land acquisition for the Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line soon, so that the Railway Department authorities can commence the construction works immediately. Vinod Kumar was reviewing the progress of the railway line, with the officials of various government departments, in Sircilla on Wednesday.

As the railway line will cover around 17 villages, Vinod Kumar also enquired about various issues the residents of these 17 villages may face.Stating that trains will chug in and out of Vemulawada soon, Vinod Kumar pointed out that a total of 946.17 acres have to be acquired from 17 villages in the district to make this dream come true.

Sircilla Collector D Krishna Bhaskar told Vinod Kumar that they have taken steps to expedite the land acquisition process. He also informed the State Planning Board Vice-Chairman that the authorities have completed the process in Sircilla Assembly constituenwhile that in Vemulawada constituency is to be completed.

He also informed the media that the works on Kothapalli-Manoharabad route are in progress at a brisk pace and added that trains will start running on Manoharabad-Gajwel railway route soon. The entire railway stretch was proposed to start from Siddipet, touch Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district, and end Kothapalli in Karimangar district. Land acquisition process for the entire stretch is expected to be completed by June.

