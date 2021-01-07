STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vaccine vial makers want less dependency on China

Around 10,000 million vials come from China, as opposed to 2,238 million from India.

Published: 07th January 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vials and syringes are the two most critical components for vaccination.

Vials and syringes are the two most critical components for vaccination.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indigenous vaccine vial manufacturers from India are dissatisfied as most of these vials are being imported from China. Around 50 per cent of the total vaccine vials come from China. AGI Glaspac, which produces around 8,000 tonnes of these glass vials in Telangana, accounts for 10 per cent of the total vials produced in India. 

Rajesh Khosla, CEO of AGI Glaspac, told Express, “China can do anything unethically to retain their business. We should not depend on China. Rather, the government must put emphasis on indigenous production of such vials.” 

The firm produces Type 3 vials, as opposed to Type 1 vials needed for the Covid vaccine. Despite the difference in the type of production, the concerns are uniform across the glass vial manufacturing industry. 

Vials and syringes are the two most critical components for vaccination. Around 10,000 million vials come from China, as opposed to 2,238 million from India. Meanwhile, a senior health official said that the government will receive the vaccine with the vials and the syringes together to indicate that it does not deal directly with vial manufacturing companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine vial vaccine vial manufacturers China
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp