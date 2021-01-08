STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tarun Chugh crash course on wooing voters

At a poll prep meet, BJP Telangana in-charge asks cadre to meet graduate voters regularly.

BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh addresses an MLC poll prep meet on Thursday. State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MoS for Home Kishan Reddy are also seen

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the upcoming graduate MLC elections, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Thursday held poll preparatory meetings with the party’s top leaders in the State, wherein he stressed the need for making the saffron fold stronger by landing big fish from other parties.

Chugh, who is on a three-day tour in the districts, where MLC and municipal corporation elections are due, told party leaders how to approach the elections, and wanted them to reach out to each and every graduate voter and win them over to the BJP’s side.

The BJP leaders also wanted party functionaries to keep on eye on leaders from other parties, who are showing renewed interest in the saffron fold on account of several factors, including the suffocating habitat in which they have been forced live. The leaders were told to look out for disgruntled leaders in the Congress and the TRS, and sink the hook.

According to BJP leaders, their target is not just to retain the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy graduates’ constituency, but to emerge victorious with a wide margin. The saffron party has already roped in its pariwar outfits, including ABVP, teachers’ unions, community wings and so on, to reach out to the graduate voters. The party laders said they were confident of support of at least three lakh voters of the total 5.8 lakh voters in the constituency.

The party has appointed in-charges for all the 600 booths in the segment, in addition to the existing booth-, mandal-, and district-level committees of Assembly election teams. Each of these committees has nearly 20 active members. The party has instructed the in-charges to meet the graduate voters on a day-to-day basis.

Chugh has also asked the party State unit to appoint in-charges for every 10 to 50 graduate voters. The party is gearing up to deploy its national leaders including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitaraman, and Nitin Gadkari, among others, to brighten the prospects of its candidates.Meanwhile, speaking to Express, MLC N Ramachander Rao, who is the sitting MLC of the Hyderabad graduates constituency, said that the party has endorsed his candidature. 

Bandi now says KCR will step down as CM
Bodhan: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that before long there would be a change of guard in the State. “In the next 10 to 15 days, Telangana will see a new Chief Minister. Something serious is cooking in the TRS.” Bandi, only two days ago, had said that KCR would continue as the CM for another three years. But on Thursday, he said that indications told him otherwise. “KCR, after returning from Delhi, spent time in his farm house, and today, he went to a hospital for a medical check-up. He is now suffering from BJP-phobia,” he said

