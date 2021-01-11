STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kakatiya-era Ekaveera Devi temple in Warangal cries for attention

The State government should respond immediately and undertake restorations to preserve the heritage monument, said archaeologist Aravind Pakide.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Wild vegetation sprouts from various parts of the 900-year-old Ekaveera Devi temple at Mogilicherla village in Geesugonda mandal, Warangal district.

Wild vegetation sprouts from various parts of the 900-year-old Ekaveera Devi temple at Mogilicherla village in Geesugonda mandal, Warangal district.

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: A historically important temple at Mogilicherla village in Geesugonda mandal where the rulers of kingdoms and dynasties offered prayers for over many centuries is now being used to accommodate cattle and has been turned into a makeshift toilet by the villagers. 

The fate of over 900-year-old Ekaveera Devi temple is hanging by a thread. The temple was built during 1156-1196 BC and it was greatly revered.  Having faced nature’s vagaries for centuries, it is on the brink of collapse and is in immediate need of restoration. 

Though the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation had announced two years ago that they would restore the temple at an estimated cost of `40 lakh, no works have been taken up to date. The temple, which is protected by the Archaeology Department, is in a dilapidated condition. The granite stones of the temple are regularly being stolen. 

The Ekaveera temple was built during the Kakatiya period.  Ekaveera was a popular Goddess of the Kakatiyan period. Queen Rudramadevi used to visit the temple frequently for offering special prayers to the Ekaveera deity. This particular temple also finds a mention in ancient scriptures like the ‘Siddeshwara Charitra’ written by Kase Sarvappa and ‘Kreedabhiram’ written by Vinukonda Vallabha Rayudu. Villagers call this temple as Ellamma temple.

The temple has entrances on the north, east, and southern sides while a ‘garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum) is located on the western side. There are eight big pillars — four in the centre, two in front of the garbhagriha and two inside it. Twenty short pillars are on the eastern side. The entire temple was reportedly built on bedrock.

Though locals came forward to save the temple and placed mud bags to support the damaged pillars, the soil inside the bags got washed away in the recent rains. Many tombs are being constructed just beside the temple. In addition, the area around the temple has been encroached by locals and there is no easy access for visitors. Locals say during the night, anti-social elements are entering the temple. 

The State government should respond immediately and undertake restorations to preserve the heritage monument, said archaeologist Aravind Pakide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekaveera Devi temple Warangal Telangana
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp