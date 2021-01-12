Telangana Congress storms collectorates over farm laws

By Express News Service

The TPCC, on Monday, staged dharnas at all the collecterates in the state, demanding that the newly-enacted farm laws of the BJP-led Central government be withdrawn. While TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in a protest staged at Suryapet collectorate, other Congress leaders, namely Jeevan Reddy, Shabbir Ali and V Hanumantha Rao, led protests in Jagtial, Kamareddy and Khammam, respectively.

Addressing the rally at Suryapet, Uttam slammed the BJP and TRS governments for their ‘anti-farmer’ policies. He came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision of removing IKP centres in support of the farm laws.

“The farm laws and other decisions of the BJP and TRS governments will smother the agriculture and related sectors. Only a few corporations like that of Adani and Ambani will benefit from these developments. The farm laws will also lead to huge inflation and adversely impact the lives of the common man,” he said.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over the way the Centre had been handling the farmers’ agitation in Delhi, he demanded the BJP government repeal the laws immediately and accept all the demands of the farmers. Condemning the state government’s decision of removing IKP and single-window PACS centres in Telangana, he said, “The Chief Minister should stop considering Telangana as his ‘jagir’ (fiefdom).”

Further slamming the CM for announcing paddy procurement losses to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore in the previous season, Uttam asked, “If the state government can spend nearly Rs 10 lakh crore as Budget over the last six years, how can it describe spending Rs 7,500 crore for farmers as losses?”

He said that the claims of the BJP growing stronger in Telangana were false, and that the saffron leaders’ “bubble would burst soon”.

Uttam described the BJP and TRS as the two sides of the same coin, alleging that both the governments were implementing anti-farmer policies in perfect sync.