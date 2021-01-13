'Attendance not mandatory': Telangana School Education Department releases rules for reopening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana School Education Department released guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges from February 1. The government has proposed to form a nine-member District Level Education Monitoring Committee (DLEMC) chaired by District Collector in each of the 33 districts.

The committee should prepare an action plan before January 18, read the School Education Department. They should also make sure that schools and colleges are sanitised before January 20. The committee have to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP). They have to ensure proper, timely sanitisation, and social distancing in each school and college. School teachers, who are working on alternate days, now, shall attend the schools every day after reopening.

For students, attendance is not mandatory, as per the Ministry's guidelines for reopening States, the department said. Online classes would continue for those who choose not to go back to school.