Chain snatcher kingpin held in Telangana's Karimnagar

The police are searching for five other members of the gang. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalsan Reddy said the gang targeted women who resided alone.

Police officials inform the media about the arrest of notorious leader of the chain snatching Irani gang, Bakar Ali, in Karimnagar on Saturday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar police arrested Bakar Ali, leader of the notorious Irani gang — an interstate chain-snatching gang — on Saturday. Bakar Ali alias Akbar Ali was involved in about 100 chain snatching cases.

A special police force took Ali into custody at the Jammikunta Railway Station. The gang has committed crimes in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bakar, from Bidar in Karnataka, along with Jadi Abbas, Hussain Bilal, Talib Hussain and others, formed a gang and committed sensational burglaries, making them wanted criminals in many police stations.

Ali had been imprisoned at Umanabad jail, Karnataka and after his release in November 2020, the Irani gang was involved in 11 thefts in Telangana and AP.

