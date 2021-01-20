Floating solar unit in Lower Manair Dam on cards

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: To reduce power bills, the authorities of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), along with those of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCL), are planning to install a floating solar unit in the Lower Manair Dam.

The 500-MW unit will help avoid water evaporation and save space. For this, the authorities had recently conducted a preliminary inspection of the dam site to check the feasibility of installing the solar unit in the reservoir. TSREDCL District Manager K Sandeep Kumar said the project was underway.

Additionally, the TSREDCL is also offering subsidies on Solar Net Metering systems of 1 KW to 10 KW units to get zero power bills. It is issuing subsidies on LED lights, energy-efficient fans and solar water heaters.

In the recent past, several organisations, including many in the government sector, have installed solar power generation systems.

The Karimnagar District Cooperative Bank Limited had installed a 100-KW system on its roof and at its Christian Colony, Huzurabad, Jagtial, Rudrangi and Metaplli branches.

“The installation of solar power units has reduced our power and bills,” the bank’s CEO, N Satayanarayana Rao, said. Earlier, the bank used to shell out Rs 1.7 lakh towards electricity bills every month. This has now reduced to Rs 50,000.