Enforcement Directorate told to file counter affidavit in Naisar Shailesh Kothari case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a counter affidavit in the bail petition of Gujarat-based businessman Naisar Shailesh Kothari.

Kothari was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The allegations are that certain companies were involved in organising online gaming, cheating and diverting profits to China.

The petitioner-accused is engaged in the crypto currency trade.

Justice G Sri Devi passed the order in the petition filed by Kothari, who plead to enlarge him on bail in connection with the ED case registered against him on August 17, 2020.

He is lodged at the Chanchalguda Central Prison. The judge posted the matter to February 4.