Current conditions in TS would have pained Ambedkar: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said though PM Narendra Modi had brought in the farm laws to help farmers, political parties were creating a ruckus over the Acts.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag at the BJP state office, he said while the Modi government had been governing the country in accordance with the aims of Dr BR Ambedkar, the State government was acting only in favour of one family.

“Corruption is reigning in the State, while democracy has become a mockery. If Ambedkar was alive, he would have been pained witnessing the turn of events in the State,” he said.