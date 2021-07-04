STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Chief Secretary urges bankers to hold loan melas

Somesh Kumar has asked bankers to take proactive steps to increase economic activity in the State which would accelerate growth.

Published: 04th July 2021 11:31 AM

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked bankers to take proactive steps to increase economic activity in the State which would accelerate growth. The Chief Secretary held a meeting with bankers at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday. Somesh asked bankers to organise loan melas, open counters in shopping malls, offer additional interest rebates on sales, simplifying the loan process and documentation. The CS also suggested that bankers introduce new schemes for extending loans and fast track decision-making to uptake consumption in the State. He informed officials that Telangana’s Covid-19 control measures and vaccination strategy had been praised by Lancet Journal recently. 

He asked bankers to extend more loans towards the purchase of vehicles, computers, electronic goods and garments to make the economy more vibrant. Earlier, the CS held discussions with stakeholders of retailers, shopping malls, tourist operators and the hospitality sector in the State and sought suggestions for revival of the economy. 

He asked them to offer more discounts, maintain Covid-19 protocol to attract consumers in a big way. 
Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and others were present.

CS MEETS RETAILERS, TOURIST OPERATORS
CS MEETS RETAILERS, TOURIST OPERATORS

