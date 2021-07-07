STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shocker for Eatala as close aide refuses to join BJP

He alleged that Rajender made statements against government schemes even while enjoying his post as a minister.

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

KARIMNAGAR: In a shock to former minister Eatala Rajender, his close associate and former Jammikunta Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Tummeti Sammi Reddy announced that he was a TRS leader and that he would never go over to the BJP. Speaking during a press conference at Jammikunta here on Tuesday, he told his followers that he had not worn the BJP kanduva, and that he was maintaining distance with Rajender as he was unable to come to terms with the former’s attitude.

“Even after Rajender was dismissed from the Cabinet, I continued as his follower. I thought that he would correct the errors he had committed and continue in the party. Later, I learnt he had tried to topple the government,” said Sammi Reddy. He alleged that Rajender made statements against government schemes even while enjoying his post as a minister.

On why Rajender was dismissed from the Cabinet, he explained that the former minister wanted to become a chief minister and that he had behaved with such a goal in mind in the party. “Being his close associate, I opposed his move to join the BJP. He joined the saffron party anyway to protect his assets,” said the former agriculture market committee chairman.

