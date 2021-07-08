Rs 8-crore switching station in Telangana's Madhapur to ensure steady power supply to IT sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL) chairman and managing director (CMD) G Raghuma Reddy inaugurated an Rs 8-crore 33-kV switching station in Madhapur on July 7, 2021, to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the IT sector. “Now, the IT companies will get more reliable power,” Raghuma Reddy said.

As part of the Haritha Haram programme, he planted a sapling on the premises of the 33/11 kV sub-station at Shilparamam in Madhapur. Raghuma Reddy said that the TSSPDCL has taken all necessary measures to provide uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers.

TSSPDCL Directors T Srinivas, J Sreenivasa Reddy, K Ramulu, G Parvatham, Ch Madanmohan Rao, S Swamy Reddy and P Narasimha Rao were present.