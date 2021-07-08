Telangana business organisation report lays down strategies to tackle Covid third wave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Telangana have come up with a list of key recommendations in order for the public healthcare system to be well-prepared to tackle the surge of Covid-19 infections in case of a third wave.

In a press release on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, they provided information on various actionable recommendations based on an analysis of the current Covid situation in India.

Some of the recommendations include encouraging home and secondary Covid care for prevention of direct hospitalizations, creation of a large number of secondary care centres in each district under private management, improving tertiary care, data integration, etc.