STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana business organisation report lays down strategies to tackle Covid third wave

In a press release on Wednesday, the ASCI-FICCI report provided information on various actionable recommendations based on an analysis of the current Covid situation in India.

Published: 08th July 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

The recommendations include encouraging home and secondary Covid care for prevention of direct hospitalizations.

The recommendations include encouraging home and secondary Covid care for prevention of direct hospitalizations. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Telangana have come up with a list of key recommendations in order for the public healthcare system to be well-prepared to tackle the surge of Covid-19 infections in case of a third wave. 

In a press release on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, they provided information on various actionable recommendations based on an analysis of the current Covid situation in India.

Some of the recommendations include encouraging home and secondary Covid care for prevention of direct hospitalizations, creation of a large number of secondary care centres in each district under private management, improving tertiary care, data integration, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FICCI ASCI Administrative Staff College of India Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry ASCI FICCI Telangana FICCI Covid report Telangana Telangana Covid Covid third wave
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp