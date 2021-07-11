STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR sought BJP alliance after GHMC polls: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

He also alleged that KCR told his ministers that if the alliance happened, he would become the Minister for Agricultural in the Union Cabinet.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, claimed that after the saffron party secured more seats in the GHMC elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rushed to Delhi to meet Amit Shah and offered the Mayoral post to the BJP.

However, the Union Home Minister rejected an alliance with the TRS, stating that the BJP did not want an alliance with parties and leaders facing corruption charges, said Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking at the BJP Nizamabad district committee meeting, which was held on Saturday in a private function hall at Chittapur village of Balkonda mandal in Nizamabad district, Bandi said that after the GHMC elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had told his family members and elected representatives that they would very soon join the NDA.

He also alleged that KCR told his ministers that if the alliance happened, he would become the Minister for Agricultural in the Union Cabinet. "The BJP will not go for an alliance with the TRS. They share power with the AIMIM in the GHMC. The people of the State will decide their fate at an appropriate time," said Bandi.

He directed party activists to start agitations on peoples’ issues in the district to build pressure on local MLAs. He said that there was no development in the constituencies and that BJP cadre should demand that MLAs take up development works or submit the resignation.

He said that due to the BJP’s agitations, the Chief Minister had fianlly come out from his farmhouse and was touring in the State. "We will force the Chief Minister to intensively tour in State to address public issues. The dream of the party is to see that the saffron flag is hoisted on the Golconda Fort. By keeping this in mind, the party network should be strengthened at all levels," he said.

He has said with these aims in mind, BJP leaders and activists should strengthen the party at the polling booth level. BJP district president Baswa Laxminarasaiah presided the meeting and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and several other party leaders addressed the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Karimnagar K Chandrasekhar Rao GHMC elections
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp