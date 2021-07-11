KCR sought BJP alliance after GHMC polls: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, claimed that after the saffron party secured more seats in the GHMC elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rushed to Delhi to meet Amit Shah and offered the Mayoral post to the BJP.

However, the Union Home Minister rejected an alliance with the TRS, stating that the BJP did not want an alliance with parties and leaders facing corruption charges, said Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking at the BJP Nizamabad district committee meeting, which was held on Saturday in a private function hall at Chittapur village of Balkonda mandal in Nizamabad district, Bandi said that after the GHMC elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had told his family members and elected representatives that they would very soon join the NDA.

He also alleged that KCR told his ministers that if the alliance happened, he would become the Minister for Agricultural in the Union Cabinet. "The BJP will not go for an alliance with the TRS. They share power with the AIMIM in the GHMC. The people of the State will decide their fate at an appropriate time," said Bandi.

He directed party activists to start agitations on peoples’ issues in the district to build pressure on local MLAs. He said that there was no development in the constituencies and that BJP cadre should demand that MLAs take up development works or submit the resignation.

He said that due to the BJP’s agitations, the Chief Minister had fianlly come out from his farmhouse and was touring in the State. "We will force the Chief Minister to intensively tour in State to address public issues. The dream of the party is to see that the saffron flag is hoisted on the Golconda Fort. By keeping this in mind, the party network should be strengthened at all levels," he said.

He has said with these aims in mind, BJP leaders and activists should strengthen the party at the polling booth level. BJP district president Baswa Laxminarasaiah presided the meeting and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and several other party leaders addressed the meeting.