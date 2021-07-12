Fishermen get  much-awaited respite in erstwhile Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Thanks to the arrival of monsoon, most water bodies in erstwhile Adilabad district are brimming with water. Meanwhile, fishermen are also making the best use of this time to earn maximum income. According to sources, the fisherfolk in Adilabad nowadays catch about 50 to 100 tonnes daily. Fisheries Department assistant director Y Sambashiva Rao pointed out that in 2020 alone, a total of 1.23 crore fishlings were released into as many as 244 tanks and five reservoirs.

Due to the availability of fish in abundance, fishermen are making a beeline for the Kaddam and Ada projects. From the Sri Komaram Bheem project alone, they get about 6 to 8 quintals of fish. According to sources, fisherfolk in the erstwhile district have been able to earn about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 on a daily basis.