Mariamma custodial death: Case registered against three suspended Telangana cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police registered a case against SI V Maheshwar and two constables, Raheed and Janaiah, who were placed under suspension at Addagudur police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, in connection with the custodial death of SC woman Mariamma. They were charged with torturing Mariamma's son Uday Kiran.

Earlier, a case was registered due to alleged police torture and after preliminary inquiry into the allegations, the new charges under Section 330 of the IPC and under Prevention of Atrocities (SC and ST) Act, 1989, was added.

On Friday, Mariamma’s daughter accompanied by Akunuri Murali, former IAS officer, lodged a complaint against the three officials at Addagudur police station, seeking action against them. After initial inquiries, the case was altered with fresh charges. Meanwhile, Mariamma’s postmortem examination report, which would give clarity on the cause of death, is still awaited.