Telangana government to issue over 3.6 lakh new ration cards from July 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday instructed Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar to make arrangements for distribution of new ration cards from July 26.

Rao instructed the Ministers and MLAs to distribute the new ration cards in their respective Assembly segments. More than 3.6 lakh beneficiaries who have already applied will receive the new cards, the distribution of which will be done till July 31.

The CM also instructed the officials to ensure that the new ration cardholders get their PDS rice from August.