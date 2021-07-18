21 per cent of Telangana freshwater fish exported to West Bengal 

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bengalis, known for their fondness for freshwater fish, are now relishing Telangana fish. From the total 3.49 lakh tonnes of fish produced in Telangana during 2020-21, about 21 per cent produce was exported to Bengal alone.

“Bengalis like freshwater fish. After the construction of KLIP, the production of freshwater fish increased manifold. Now, the State is exporting freshwater fish to West Bengal. All the coastal States are now depending on Telangana,” sources in the Animal Husbandry Department told Express.

During a review with officials, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav recollected that the fish production in Telangana during 2016-17 was just 1.97 lakh tonnes. “Of the total production, 60 per cent is being used for the consumption of our people. While around 21 per cent is being exported to Bengal, the remaining 19 per cent is exported to other States such as Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he said. He pointed out that some traders were also exporting fish from the State. He suggested a public-private partnership (PPP) for this.

Now, the fisherfolk are selling their produce to the middlemen for a lesser price. Once, a PPP is established, our fish can be sold with a “Telangana brand name”. Clusters can be created by bringing together two to three mandals. One processing unit would be set up for around 40 to 50 clusters, Srinivas Yadav added.

The units would initially be set up in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad. Telangana State Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation would act as nodal agency for marketing the produce, which will provide direct employment to about 500 and indirect employment to 5,000 persons. The officials are also planning to create an application for selling fish online. Besides, the women SHGs would be encouraged to prepare fish curries to be sold through outlets. The current per capita fish consumption in TS is 7.88 kg per year, as against the ICMR recommendation of 12 kg per year.