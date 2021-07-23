STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana likely to get six new airports

At present, there are two operational airports in Telangana, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and the Begumpet Airport.

Published: 23rd July 2021

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has proposed to take up the development of three Greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Mahabubnagar and three Brownfield airports at Mamnoor (Warangal), Basant Nagar (Peddapalli) and Adilabad. 

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducing Techno-Economic Feasibility (TEF) students for these airports. 

Answering a question by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that TEF study reports in respect of all the proposed airports have been submitted by AAI to the State Government on July 7, 2021. “Proposal for site clearance for the proposed greenfield airports from State Government has not yet been received in the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he said. 

At present, there are two operational airports in Telangana, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and the Begumpet Airport. RGIA is operational for scheduled flights while the Begumpet Airport is operational for non-scheduled flights, the Union Minister added.

