Retirement age of Telangana's Singareni Colleries employees hiked to 61

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) management has approved the decision to increase the retirement age of its employees from the existing 60 years to 61 years. The approval was accorded during the 557th board of directors meeting held at the Singareni Bhavan on Monday.

The same was announced by SCCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) N Sridhar. Representatives of the board from both the Central and State governments were also present during the meeting. It may be recalled that in March 2021, the Chief Minister had issued orders raising the retirement age of all State government employees from 58 to 61 years. In the meantime, KCR had also advised the SCCL management to implement the same in their company as well.

During a meeting held on July 20, 2021, the Chief Minister further directed the Singareni area public representatives and the company CMD to consider the matter and implement the same as soon as possible.

As per the directions of the CM, the company management approved the proposal and increased the retirement age of its employees to 61 years, with retrospective effect from March 31 this year. This will reportedly benefit as many as 43,899 SCCL employees. According to sources, around 39 officials and 689 workers, who retired between March 31 and June 30, will be reappointed.

In light of this, the SCCL CMD has directed the authorities of various departments concerned to frame guidelines to implement the decision immediately. This will also be applicable to the staffers of Singareni educational institutions as well.

In yet another major move, the SCCL has decided to do away with providing compassionate appointments to only sons and unmarried daughters of SCCL employees. Compassionate appointments will, from now on, be provided to daughters even after their marriage and/or divorce as well. This decision was taken after considering a representation submitted by the trade unions. The Board has also decided to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs for those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS).

Rs 60 crore for CSR activities

In the meantime, the board also allocated Rs 60 crore for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, for the current financial of 2021-22. Meanwhile, the board approved the proposal to change designations of officials with first class mine manager certificates.

As per the directions of the State government, the company management also allotted 201 plots of 85 sq ft each at the Singareni Colony in Naspur area to those families that were displaced during the national highway expansion.

State Finance Department Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Energy Department Secretary to Government (FAC) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Union Ministry of Coal Director PSL Swamy and several other Singareni Collieries Company Ltd officials were present during the board of directors meeting.