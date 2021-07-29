FITJEE ordered to refund Rs 4.45 lakh fee to Telangana student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-II District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, directed the FITJEE management to refund its former student a fee amount of Rs 4.45 lakh and Rs 50,000 penalty within 45 days for not providing proper coaching under its Pinnacle-Two Year Integrated Classroom Coaching programme.

Seelam Srinivas filed a petition saying he paid the sum for his son in a phased manner. Later, the student also paid Rs 7,000 for a tab that was promised by the management. Dissatisfied with the coaching, the student sought a refund which the management refused.

FITJEE told the Commission that the parents and student had signed a letter that they would not claim any refund. After hearing the arguments, the Commission found fault with the FITJEE management.