Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao talks up state's ease of business to Taiwan envoy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending his full support, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana can jointly work with trade organisations of Taiwan to help set up the first Taiwan-specific industrial cluster in India. This would help bring in more Taiwanese investments into Telangana, he said.

A team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), headed by Director-General, Ben Wang, met Rama Rao on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and discussed the economic and trade cooperation between Telangana and Taipei. KTR spoke about Telangana’s TS-iPASS Bill, which bestows upon the investor the right to get time-bound clearances to start their businesses. The delegation was presented with the recently launched Pink Book and the Minister explained the various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in the State.

Wang appreciated the various steps initiated by the Telangana government to improve the ease of doing business in the State and congratulated the State for being amongst the best in the country. He assured the Minister of continued support and said that they would help facilitate a virtual event with important organisations in Taiwan.