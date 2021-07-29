STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao talks up state's ease of business to Taiwan envoy

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the state can help set up the first Taiwan-specific industrial cluster in India, thus bringing more investments into Telangana.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao explained the various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in Telangana.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao explained the various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in Telangana. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending his full support, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana can jointly work with trade organisations of Taiwan to help set up the first Taiwan-specific industrial cluster in India. This would help bring in more Taiwanese investments into Telangana, he said.

A team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC), headed by Director-General, Ben Wang, met Rama Rao on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and discussed the economic and trade cooperation between Telangana and Taipei. KTR spoke about Telangana’s TS-iPASS Bill, which bestows upon the investor the right to get time-bound clearances to start their businesses. The delegation was presented with the recently launched Pink Book and the Minister explained the various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in the State.

Wang appreciated the various steps initiated by the Telangana government to improve the ease of doing business in the State and congratulated the State for being amongst the best in the country.  He assured the Minister of continued support and said that they would help facilitate a virtual event with important organisations in Taiwan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Taiwan delegation Taiwan business investment Telangana Taipei Economic and Cultural Center TS iPASS Bill
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp