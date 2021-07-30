STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 28,000 in Telangana apply for free power scheme

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed that District Collectors and officials of BC Welfare Departments should launch a massive drive for enrolment of beneficiaries of the free power scheme.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:07 AM

28,550 applications have been received so far under the scheme providing free power of up to 250 units per month.

28,550 applications have been received so far under the scheme providing free power of up to 250 units per month. (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 28,550 applications — 10,637 from the washermen community and 17,913 from the Nayee Brahmins community — have been received so far under the scheme providing free power of up to 250 units per month.

Officials informed this to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at review at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kumar directed that District Collectors and officials of BC Welfare Departments should launch a massive drive for enrolment of beneficiaries.

