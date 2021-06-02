STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccine reduces lung complications in Covid, says study

Researchers from Nizamabad Medcial College say vaccines may not prevent infection entirely but reduce severity 

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vaccines may have been working well for the people of Telangana. A study by the Nizamabad General Hospital has found that patients who are fully vaccinated have very little chance of lung involvement, even as breakthrough infection is possible.

The study, published in the International Journal of Health and Clinical Research, was done by three associate professors of the Nizamabad Medical College — Dr P Madhu, Dr D Santosh and Dr Kiran Madhala.

After analysing CT scans reports of 206 Covid patients, the study found that amongst those who were vaccinated, who were 26 individuals in all, only three persons had lung involvement. This implied that only 12% of the vaccinated individuals had lung issues when they were Covid-19 positive.

On the other hand, among the 180 who were not vaccinated, lung involvement was seen in 160 cases, ie, 88% of the individuals.

“The purpose of the study was to find the efficacy of the vaccine in vaccinated Covid patients and compare it with the unvaccinated patients. The results show that lung parenchymal involvement is more common in the unvaccinated population compared with the vaccinated population,” the authors said.

Dr Kiran Madhala, one of the researchers and associate professor of anaesthesia, Government Medical College, Nizamabad, said, “This generation of vaccines may not prevent infection entirely but they are ensuring the disease does not progress in severity. The Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is the essence here and one must ensure that those are followed to reduce breakthrough infections.”

