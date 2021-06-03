CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Siddipet next week: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Wednesday, announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated collectorate complex and police commissionerate office in the district during the second week of June.

He made this announcement after unfurling the national flag at the temporary collectorate building in Siddipet, on the occasion of State Formation Day.

Later, the Minister also unfurled the national flag at the new collectorate complex constructed on the suburbs of the town. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed the officials concerned to expedite all remaining works on the integrated Collectorate complex and police commissionerate office within the stipulated time.

He also stated that the people will start receiving the benefits of Mallannasagar project from this monsoon itself. Meanwhile, the Finance Minister urged the district farmers to cooperate with the officials so that they can expedite the construction of the main canals as soon as possible.

On behalf of the people of the district, Harish thanked KCR for his support and blessings in making Siddipet an ideal district. Collector P Venkatram Reddy, Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy were present.