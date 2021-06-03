STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Siddipet next week: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao

He made this announcement after unfurling the national flag at the temporary collectorate building in Siddipet, on the occasion of State Formation Day. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Wednesday, announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed integrated collectorate complex and police commissionerate office in the district during the second week of June.

He made this announcement after unfurling the national flag at the temporary collectorate building in Siddipet, on the occasion of State Formation Day. 

Later, the Minister also unfurled the national flag at the new collectorate complex constructed on the suburbs of the town.  Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed the officials concerned to expedite all remaining works on the integrated Collectorate complex and police commissionerate office within the stipulated time.

He also stated that the people will start receiving the benefits of Mallannasagar project from this monsoon itself. Meanwhile, the Finance Minister urged the district farmers to cooperate with the officials so that they can expedite the construction of the main canals as soon as possible.

On behalf of the people of the district, Harish thanked KCR for his support and blessings in making Siddipet an ideal district. Collector P Venkatram Reddy, Commissioner of Police (CP) Joel Davis and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp