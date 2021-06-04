Mulugu MLA Dhansari Anasuya hits out at Malkajgiri DCP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mulugu MLA Dhansari Anasuya alias Seethakka claimed that Rachakonda police officials obstructed her family members from visiting her ailing mother, who was in a hospital, even though they were on the way to donate blood for her. She also claimed that the police issued a challan to the vehicle.

“My mom is fighting for life in the hospital. The police stopped my family members, who had permission to donate blood. @DcpMalkajgiri ignored me while I was on video call, stopped my family members on the road & spoke harshly with them. Imagine the position of the common man,”

Seethakka tweeted on Thursday. The police said that the MLA’s relatives had never mentioned the blood donation. “The vehicle pass they displayed is valid only for movement in Mulugu district,” they said.