143 children orphaned by coronavirus in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has impacted many families across the State, leaving many children orphaned. As per data by the State Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WDCD), 143 children have been orphaned due to Covid-19, of which 30 are from Hyderabad. However, the number is much more for children who have lost a single parent, officials say.

The officials from Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) and State WDCD said that measures are being taken to extend help to orphaned children and an action plan will also be released in the next few days spelling out the State government’s intended plan to support the children.

Speaking to Express, J Srinivasa Rao, TSCPCR chairperson, said, “A preliminary survey has identified that 143 children have lost both their parents in the State.

While another survey is still underway, to identify how many children have lost their single parents to Covid. Unfortunately, the number of children who have lost one parent is going to be much higher than the number of Covid orphans.”A WDCD official said, “The department has already made arrangements for providing immediate help to Covid orphans.”