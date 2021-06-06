Monsoon off to an early start in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon arrived in Telangana on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of schedule.

​As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal onset date for monsoon in Telangana is June 12.

Director of IMD-Hyderabad Dr K Nagaratna said that in the next 24 hours, monsoon would most likely advance into some more parts of Telangana, and that light to moderate rains might lash many districts — accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places — over the next three days.

Rains were reported in most parts of central and northern Telangana on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The highest rainfall of 87.5 mm was recorded at Jukkal in Kamareddy.

The maximum temperatures were 1-3 degree Celsius below normal in most parts of the State on Saturday.