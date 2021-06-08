Five link roads to fill the gaps by mid-June

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of five crucial missing link roads have been completed and they will be opened to the public by mid-June. These roads have been laid to connect two continual stretches that are separated by a short distance and will provide alternative stretches to commuters with an objective to decongest major thoroughfares chock-a-block with traffic.

The completed link roads will be opened to the public by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao in June. Mohd Ziauddin, Chief Engineer, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), told Express that the link road initiative is aimed to ease traffic problems and help motorists save on travel time by developing a network of link roads.

The construction of missing link roads will improve the mobility of Hyderabad residents, improve traffic operations in major corridors, shorten travel distances for commuters, improve road safety, leading to economic growth that will help enhance the commercial establishments and value of properties.

Of the proposed 133 link roads covering 126 km, about 23 link roads covering 44 km costing `313 crore have been taken up in the first phase. While six of them have been completed and opened to traffic movement, five of them have been completed and ready for opening and the remaining are under progress.

The reduction of carbon levels and journey times on main roads is set to play a vital role during peak hours when traffic jams are common in the city. It will also allow to keep a check on the anti-social activities in secluded and dark areas and reduce the risk of death for emergency patients by providing a fast passage to the ambulances.

MISSING LINK ROADS:

ISB Road to Lanco Hills Jn (3.1 km)

JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda via Prabhupada Layout (1.1 km)

Novotel to RTA Office (0.6 km)

Nizampet X Roads to Hitex Junction via Vasanth Nagar and National Academy of Construction (2.20 km)

Miyapur Metro depot to Kondapur Masjid Junction via IDPL Employees Colony, Srila Park Pride Road (1.80 km)

BOOSTING MOBILITY

