STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five link roads to fill the gaps by mid-June

Roads to be opened to the public by KTR; they will ease traffic congestions, reduce travel time & improve air quality

Published: 08th June 2021 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Newly laid link road that stretches from Novotel to RTA Office in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By  S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The construction of five crucial missing link roads have been completed and they will be opened to the public by mid-June. These roads have been laid to connect two continual stretches that are separated by a short distance and will provide alternative stretches to commuters with an objective to decongest major thoroughfares chock-a-block with traffic.

The completed link roads will be opened to the public by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao in June. Mohd Ziauddin, Chief Engineer, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), told Express that the link road initiative is aimed to ease traffic problems and help motorists save on travel time by developing a network of link roads.

The construction of missing link roads will improve the mobility of Hyderabad residents, improve traffic operations in major corridors, shorten travel distances for commuters, improve road safety, leading to economic growth that will help enhance the commercial establishments and value of properties. 

Of the proposed 133 link roads covering 126 km, about 23 link roads covering 44 km costing `313 crore have been taken up in the first phase. While six of them have been completed and opened to traffic movement, five of them have been completed and ready for opening and the remaining are under progress. 

The reduction of carbon levels and journey times on main roads is set to play a vital role during peak hours when traffic jams are common in the city. It will also allow to keep a check on the anti-social activities in secluded and dark areas and reduce the risk of death for emergency patients by providing a fast passage to the ambulances.

MISSING LINK ROADS: 
 ISB Road to Lanco Hills Jn (3.1 km)
 JV Hills Park to Masjid Banda via Prabhupada Layout (1.1 km)
Novotel to RTA Office (0.6 km)
Nizampet X Roads to Hitex Junction via Vasanth Nagar and National Academy of Construction (2.20 km)
Miyapur Metro depot to Kondapur Masjid Junction via IDPL Employees Colony, Srila Park Pride Road (1.80 km)

BOOSTING MOBILITY
The missing link roads will improve the mobility of Hyderabad residents, improve traffic operations in major corridors, shorten travel distances for commuters, improve road safety, leading to economic growth that will help enhance the value of properties

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp