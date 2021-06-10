Covid positive Adivasis ousted from isolation unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Covid-positive Adivasis of the remote Maddulamada village in Aswaraopet mandal returned to their village on Wednesday after being asked to leave from a nearby church that served as an isolation centre. Locals are now scared that the virus may spread in the village, which has a population of 369.

Since June 4, the 19 Adivasis Covid-positive chose an under-construction burial ground as their isolation centre. On Wednesday, health and revenue officials shifted them to a local church. Soon, the church officials objected to their stay and asked them to leave the church.

Therefore, all the 19 infected people left for their houses. Only six days of their isolation period are remaining. Aswaraopet medical officer Dr B Rambabu said, “We have provided all medicines and are observing them, besides trying to shift them to an isolation centre.”