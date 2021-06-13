STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

High unemployment, dependence on remittances causing backwardness of Telangana Muslims

As per the data available, the number of Muslim households receiving remittances is about twice as much as Hindu households.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A shopkeeper teaches a child how to read the Quran the ‘technological’ way, near Charminar in Old City on Tuesday. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

A shopkeeper teaches a child how to read the Quran the ‘technological’ way, near Charminar in Old City on Tuesday. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Emigration to the Gulf is not uncommon among Muslim families residing in the Old City area of Hyderabad. But corroborating this information with the data that unemployment is as high as 21 per cent among Muslims in the Old City gives an insight as to what might be the underlying cause. While emigration is common across Telangana, the dependence on remittance is higher among Muslim families due to socio-economic backwardness.

As per the data available, the number of Muslim households receiving remittances is about twice as much as Hindu households. Another statistic that highlights the higher dependence on remittances among Muslims is while 19 per cent of Hindu families look at remittances as a source of pursuing education, among Muslim families it is 35 per cent. These, and other such data derived by analysing National Sample Surveys conducted in the ‘Inland North-Western’ and ‘Inland North-Eastern’ regions of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh provide a multi-faceted view of the hurdles that cause socio-economic backwardness among Muslims in Telangana.

These have been presented in a book titled ‘Muslims in Telangana — A discourse on equity, development and security.’ The book has been authored by academicians who were involved in the Telangana government’s ‘Commission of Inquiry on Socio-Economic and Educational Conditions of Muslims’ and has been edited by Chairperson of the Commission and retired IAS officer G Sudhir, educationist MA Bari, Dr Amir Ullah Khan of Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana (MCR-HRDI) and Prof Abdul Shaban from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

Many factors affect status of Muslims

The book provides insights into the status of Muslims of Telangana in various aspects — health, economic status, education, employment, wages, share in workforce, financial inclusion etc. The book urges the government to identify and work on various factors that affect socio- economic status of Muslims. For instance, it claims that the various push factors which make it tough for Muslims to access the domestic labour market, hence causing them to seek jobs abroad, are education, skills, entrepreneurial environment and financial inclusion. RB Bhagat and Imtiyaz Ali, who contributed to the book, point out, “A comprehensive migration survey of the Muslim community of Telangana at destinations of Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be helpful in devising suitable health programmes and policies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana unemployment Telangana muslim population Gulf remittances
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp