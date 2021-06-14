STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao leads by example, to adopt a district

KCR to conduct surprise checks at villages, ULBs from June 20, warns officials of action if development works aren’t expedited

Published: 14th June 2021 07:55 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks at during a review meeting, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting an example for his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to adopt one district in the State and personally supervise the all-round development of its towns and villages.

The Chief Minister, in a review meeting on rural and urban development with Additional Collectors and District Panchayat Officers at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, said that he would undertake surprise inspections at certain villages and ULBs from June 20, as he had received inputs from these areas suggesting sluggishness in the implementation of development schemes.

Stating that the officials were not paying as much attention to development of villages as they should, the Chief Minister asked the Additional Collectors and District Panchayat Officers to pull up their socks. “I will give you time till June 20 to get your houses in order. After that, I will begin the inspections. I will not spare anyone if this lethargy continues and I will not pay heed to any excuse,” he asserted.The Chief Minister will inspect a few villages and towns in Siddipet and Kamareddy on June 20. On June 21, apart from the inspections, he will inaugurate the new Collector’s office and lay the foundation stone for the new super-specialty hospital in Warangal. 

He directed that each Additional Collector be sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the implementation of works, and wanted a team of Additional Collectors and DPOs to visit Kerala and study their model of rural development. With regard to urban development, he said that a status report must be prepared for each municipality on the maintenance of nurseries, vegetable and mutton markets, public toilets, and Vykunta Dhamams. 

He categorically stated that toilets for women should be set up and maintained well, and wanted the officials to study how toilets are maintained abroad. “Let a team of officials visit a few countries and study their models,” he suggested.The Chief Minsiter wanted the Additional Collectors to pay special attention to the approval of layouts. “As many realtors are selling plots earmarked for community halls, transformers, substations and water tanks, it is necessary that these parcels of lands are registered in the name of the municipalities concerned,” he said.

