After joining BJP, Eatala Rajender launches broadside against Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Immediately  after joining the saffron brigade, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:32 AM

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Immediately after joining the saffron brigade, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. Addressing a press conference at the residence of Minister of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Delhi, Rajender said that the CM never honoured the concepts of democracy and wanted to rule the State like a "monarch".

He cited the example of government advisors. "Leave aside their suggestions being implemented, they were not even given an appointment with the Chief Minister," Rajender pointed out. "Even monarchs used to go around their realm to interact with the people, but in the KCR regime, he does not even interact with his own MLAs," Rajender fumed.

He severely rebuked Rao for suppressing the Opposition Telugu Desam and Congress. When the TRS won 90 seats on its own, where was the need to defect MLAs from other parties and bring its strength to 103 in Assembly, he questioned.

He also slammed the CM for not appointing the Cabinet for three months after the TRS came to power for the second time. Stating that he had developed differences with the CM a long time ago, Rajender said that he has been opposing the government on its “misgovernance”.

He said that he joined the BJP as he believed that the saffron party was the right platform to dethrone the dictatorial TRS government. He said that he would bring all the separate statehood activists on one platform to end the TRS regime. Further, he accused the TRS of luring residents of Huzurabad constituency by pumping in crores of rupees.

