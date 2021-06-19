Norms for Covid tests on zoo animals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following recent incidents of big cats testing positive for Covid- 19 in zoos, including eight lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad- based Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) under the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has framed guidelines for Covid-19 testing on captive wild animals.

The guidelines, developed in collaboration with the Central Zoo Authority, also include Standard Operating Procedure for safe and efficient collection, packing, and transport of samples of zoo animals for Covid-19 testing.

The procedure involves collection of oral and anal swabs. The guidelines point out that Covid-19 symptoms in animals may include lack of appetite, anorexia, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, nasal discharge, fever, respiratory distress.

If any or all of these symptoms are noticed, then samples must be collected and sent immediately for diagnostics. The labs that can conduct tests are NI HSAD-Bhopal, NRCE-Hisar, CADARD-Bareilly and LaCONESHyderabad.