Archaeologists see threat to Iron Age megalithic burial sites at Kandur

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The historians and archaeologists who revisited the Iron Age burial structures found in Kandur village of Addakal mandal have warned that “tomorrow may be too late” to keep them intact if proper care is not taken.

During their visit, they found that the 3,500-year-old burial sites, representing the funerary practices of the megalithic period, are facing a serious threat from agricultural activities, and that if no action is taken, they will be completely wiped out from the region.

Speaking to Express, E Sivanagi Reddy, archaeologist and consultant at Buddhavanam Project, said that out of more than 100 megalithic burial sites, which were once referred to as Rakasigulla Chalka, only four structures remain today.

Explaining the uniqueness of these burial sites, he said: “Unlike the usual practice of erecting such burial structures in single circle of huge boulders, the structures in Kandur are a rare phenomenon as they are erected in two circles. The other unique aspect of the sites is that they have polished blackware and redware (pottery), which were found when local farmers removed some structures in the past.”

During the survey, they also noticed remains of potsherds of the Satavahana period, hero stones, and Ganesha, Garuda and Mahishasura Mardini sculptures scattered in and around the village, which once served as the capital of the Kanduru Cholas who ruled the region between 1025-1248 AD as the subordinates of Chalukyas of Kalyana and the Kakatiyas.

The team also inspected a beautiful sculpture of Chennakesava of the Kalyani Chalukyan period in 12th Century AD. Sivanagi Reddy also sensitised the village sarpanch on the historical and archaeological significance of artefacts. He also tried to convince the villagers to collect all the scattered sculptures and develop a sculpture garden.