Fire at 440 KV Mamidipally substation on Hyderabad outskirts, no casualties reported

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out in a 440 KV electrical substation at Mamidipally village under Pahadishareef police limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate on the city outskirts. The 25-year-old substation was gutted in the fire. Around 12 fire tenders from different parts of the city fought the fire and doused it in less than an hour, said police.

No casualties were reported, said TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao who visited the spot. It was learnt that a technical snag in one of the transformers led to the fire. “There was no interruption in power supply due to the accident.

Due to the timely action and coordination between various departments, the fire was controlled without any casualties,” he said. Prabhakar Rao also spoke to the Telangana DGP and senior officials from the Fire Services and inquired about the containment measures taken up as he monitored the operation at the site. The property loss in the incident is being assessed. A detailed probe is underway.