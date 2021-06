By Express News Service

MULUGU: A 25-year-old crossdresser was brutally killed on suspicion of performing black magic at Bollepally village in Tadvai mandal, late on Thursday night.

The deceased person has been identified as T Vijay Kumar, who worked as daily wage labour in the village. According to police, the accused person has been identified as P Suresh, a resident of the same village, and murdered the victim alleging that his sister killed herself due to Vijay’s sorcery. The police are yet to trace Suresh.