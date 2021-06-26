STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallannasagar project oustees who are single must be paid in full: Telangana HC

Beneficiaries told to reach the Collector’s office on July 5 to pick up the payment

Published: 26th June 2021 08:18 AM

A picturesque view of the R&R Colony being built for the oustees of Mallannasagar project at Mutrajpally in Gajwel.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a major relief to single men and women who are oustees of the Mallannasagar project, the Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the State government to treat them as separate families and pay compensation to them in full.

The HC issued the interim order on a petition filed by the oustees of Etigadda Kistapur and Vemulaghat villages in Thoguta mandal, Siddipet district.The Court also ruled that single men and women should not be evicted from their houses in the Mallannasagar submergence zone without paying them full compensation. The HC also made it clear that in case the compensation is not paid to any single men or women, the State government has to list out the reasons for this in writing and hand over the same to the oustees. The Court adjourned the case to July 9 for the next hearing.

It has also asked single men and women oustees to collect the payment from the Collector’s office on July 5, by producing relevant documents. While there are 102 single men and women in Vemulaghat village, there are 57 such beneficiaries in Etigadda Kistapur, and 10 each in Pallepahad, Lakshmapur, Brahmana Banjerupalli and Singaram areas. Among them, 100 single men and women approached the Court, of whom only three were given an R&R package.

