STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Enrolment in higher education on the wane in Telangana

In most other States, the trend is opposite and the number of students pursuing higher education has been increasing.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

A threefold focussed transitional strategy is needed for promoting the use of the mother language in higher education.

This has come to light in the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report. (Express Illustrations)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a worrying trend, the number of students enrolling for Under Graduate as well as Post Graduate courses in Telangana has been gradually declining in the State.

This has come to light in the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report. According to the report, the number of students who enrolled in PG courses declined from 2.02 lakh in the year 2015-16 to 1.84 lakh in 2019-20, whereas the number of students enrolled in UG courses declined to 10.7 lakh in 2019-20 from 11.6 lakh in 2015-16.

In most other States, the trend is opposite and the number of students pursuing higher education has been increasing. For example, during the same time period, in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the number of students enrolled in PG courses increased from 2 lakh to 2.39 lakh and from 4.5 lakh to 4.79 lakh, respectively. The report has indicated another concerning trend — a drop in the number of teachers in higher educational institutions.

Between 2015-16 and 2019-20, number of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in the State declined from 7,594 to 7,190, from 9,302 to 7,444 and from 69,357 to 62,123, respectively.

Gowri Satish, convener of the KG to PG JAC Chairman, said, “The main reasons behind the decline is lack of enough employment opportunities and higher education not being a priority for the government.

Recruitment in the government sector has been limited while in the private sector, no major industrial development resulting in employment generation has occurred.” President of Osmania University Teachers Association Prof B Manohar said, “The decline in number of teachers is not surprising. OU has not seen recruitment since the State’s formation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp