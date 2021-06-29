Telangana govt plans more hydel power plants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is planning to construct more hydel power plants at barrages proposed across rivers. It intends to tap 320 MW power at Dummugudem barrage and 40 MW to 60 MW power at Sammakka barrage. Hydel power component will also be examined at the proposed barrage across Krishna near Alampur. “The quantum of power to be generated at Alampur would depend on the head of the project, discharges and inflows.

We will work in tandem with the Irrigation Department in this regard,” a TS Genco official told Express. The Genco has hydel units at 11 sites and the present installed capacity of hydel power is 2,441 MW. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here on Monday, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud raised objections to AP’s complaint with the KRMB against TS’ power generation at Srisailam.

“According to Bachawat Tribunal award, Srisailam is only a hydel project,” the Minister pointed out. Alleging that Krishna River Management Board remained a mute spectator in several contentious issues between the sibling States-- Andhra Pradesh and Telangna, Goud wanted the Board to work in an impartial manner.