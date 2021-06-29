STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt plans more hydel power plants

The Telangana government is planning to construct more hydel power plants at barrages proposed across rivers.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is planning to construct more hydel power plants at barrages proposed across rivers. It intends to tap 320 MW power at Dummugudem barrage and 40 MW to 60 MW power at Sammakka barrage. Hydel power component will also be examined at the proposed barrage across Krishna near Alampur. “The quantum of power to be generated at Alampur would depend on the head of the project, discharges and inflows.

We will work in tandem with the Irrigation Department in this regard,” a TS Genco official told Express. The Genco has hydel units at 11 sites and the present installed capacity of hydel power is 2,441 MW. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here on Monday, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud raised objections to AP’s complaint with the KRMB against TS’ power generation at Srisailam.

“According to Bachawat Tribunal award, Srisailam is only a hydel project,” the Minister pointed out. Alleging that Krishna River Management Board remained a mute spectator in several contentious issues between the sibling States-- Andhra Pradesh and Telangna, Goud wanted the Board to work in an impartial manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp