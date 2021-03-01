STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cab drivers in Telangana in lurch as fuel prices soar

TDS president Mukkawar Sunil said that before the lockdown, there were around 1.25 lakh app-based cab drivers in the State.

Published: 01st March 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Image used for representational purpose

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty-five-year-old Premchandar Reddy, an app-based cab driver from the city, has been forced to take up odd jobs every day to sustain his livelihood. In 2014, he used to take home Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 daily after a 12-15 hour shift. Now, his daily income is not more than Rs 500-Rs 600.

“Fuel prices have increased but our cab fares have not. We travel many kilometres to pick up a customer and get just around Rs 10/km from Ola and Uber.  Of our total earnings, 60 per cent goes for fuel and 20 per cent as commission to the companies. We also have to  pay for vehicle maintenance. In the end, nothing is left for us,” he lamented. 

Another cab driver, Thirumal Goud, 42, had taken a loan in 2016 to buy a four-wheeler. He has now gone back to his ancestral village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to work as a farm labourer. “I have to pay EMI of Rs 26,000 every month for the cab, which is getting impossible with the inflation,” he said.    

‘Cut commission by apps’

On Sunday, the petrol price in Hyderabad was at Rs 94. 92/litre and diesel at Rs 88.98/litre. According to the Telangana Cab Drivers Samiti (TDS), many drivers have been left unemployed or forced to do odd jobs to survive after the Covid-induced lockdown as the demand for cabs decreased.

TDS president Mukkawar Sunil said that before the lockdown, there were around 1.25 lakh app-based cab drivers in the State. In recent months, around 25,000-35,000 of them have left the profession due to financial issues. “The government is not at all worried about middle-class workers like us. If they cannot reduce the fuel price, then they should ask the companies to cut down on their commission,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana fuel prices
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp