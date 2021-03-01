STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Trial run at renovated RFCL plant successful

The trial run was conducted after the completion of renovation works at RFCL’s gas-based urea manufacturing plant.

Published: 01st March 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited in Peddapalli

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) successfully conducted a trial run at its renovated plant on Sunday. The trial run was conducted after the completion of renovation works at RFCL’s gas-based urea manufacturing plant. The event was inaugurated by RFCL CEO Nirlep Singh Rai and GM VK Bangar. 

The plant was incorporated on February 17, 2015, to set up a gas-based urea manufacturing plant at Ramagundam with a capacity of 2,200 MTPD ammonia unit and 3,850 MTPD urea plant. Speaking on the occasion, Nirlep Singh Rai said: “Around 2.30 am, an important technical grade urea production trial run was held. In addition to filling plant, bagging unit trial run was also successfully completed.” 

While revealing that the commercial production will start some time in March, he added: “Every day about 3,850 tonnes of urea and 2,200 tonnes of ammonia will be produced at the RFCL plant. In the coming days, there won’t be any shortage of urea in Telangana.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RFCL plant Telangana
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp