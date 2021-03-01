Trial run at renovated RFCL plant successful

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) successfully conducted a trial run at its renovated plant on Sunday. The trial run was conducted after the completion of renovation works at RFCL’s gas-based urea manufacturing plant. The event was inaugurated by RFCL CEO Nirlep Singh Rai and GM VK Bangar.

The plant was incorporated on February 17, 2015, to set up a gas-based urea manufacturing plant at Ramagundam with a capacity of 2,200 MTPD ammonia unit and 3,850 MTPD urea plant. Speaking on the occasion, Nirlep Singh Rai said: “Around 2.30 am, an important technical grade urea production trial run was held. In addition to filling plant, bagging unit trial run was also successfully completed.”

While revealing that the commercial production will start some time in March, he added: “Every day about 3,850 tonnes of urea and 2,200 tonnes of ammonia will be produced at the RFCL plant. In the coming days, there won’t be any shortage of urea in Telangana.”