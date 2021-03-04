Cops reconstruct crime scene, Laywer’s dad to attend court

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: After the Telangana High Court slammed the State government for the shoddy investigation into twin murders of lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, the police got their act together on Wednesday, shooting videos of reconstructed scenes at three places — Mantahni Court premises, Ambdekar and Phule Chowrasta and at Kalvacherla on Manthani-Peddapalli Road where the murder was committed on February 17.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police N Ashok Kumar, who is the investigating officer in the case, had the scene reconstructed with the help of the accused in the case — Kunta Srinivas, Shivanandula Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar. The re-enactment of the crime at the three places lasted for about three hours. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) P Pramod Kumar monitored their work from Ramagundam.

First, the police brought the accused in a car to Manthani Court where the murder was plotted and a recce was conducted earlier. Later they were taken to Ambedkar and Phule Chowrasta. With the police, along with the accused persons, suddenly descending on Manthani, the local residents became curious and a little nervous as to what was happening in their small town. From there, the police took the accused to Kalvacherla where they asked them to demonstrate how they had intercepted the lawyers’ car, how they had attacked the couple, who attacked whom and finally how they had fled the scene.

The police also questioned them on why they had chosen the spot at Kalvacherla to kill the couple and recorded their depositions. The police have interrogated Kunta Srinivas, Chiranjeevi and Kumar, who were arrested in one batch, and Bittu Seenu, a nephew of former MLA and ZP chairperson Putta Madhu, who was arrested later but they were not allowed to interact with one another though they are in police custody. The Manthani police are maintaining a stiff upper lip, refusing to divulge any details of the case. Most of the time, they are remaining incommunicado.

Additional Munsif Magistrate of Manthani Court issued summons to Gattu Kishan Rao, father of slain lawyer Vaman Rao to attend court at 10.30 am on Thursday to record his statement. He was asked to appear in the court since he is the complainant in the murder case. Kishan Rao also filed a petition in Telangana High Court, seeking a CBI probe in the murder while saying that the State police investigation was highly prejudiced.

Accused taken to Kalvacherla

