Finally, TSRTC pays its workers after a month 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After nearly a month’s delay, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) released salaries of the staff with the help of the government.

On Friday, the TSRTC released a statement that the government budget to support the corporation for salaries had been sanctioned and due payments made.

The corporation further noted that on an average, their revenue was Rs 11 crore a day, which is a dramatic improvement from Rs 2 crore which they were earning during the peak of Covid-19.

The corporation said that around Rs 32 crore was recently deposited in the employees GPF account, thereby expressing corporation’s intent to uphold best practices.