10 injured as clashes break out in Bhainsa

ADILABAD: Tension gripped the communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Sunday night when two groups clashed, leading to violence and arson.

According to initial reports, around 10 people, including civilians, police and media persons, were injured in the violence which broke out around 9 pm in Zulfikar lane. Three of the injured have been sent to the Nizamabad district hospital for treatment. At least one autorickshaw and two houses were also set ablaze.

Videos surfaced showing people pelting stones and some others dousing the fire at a house.

Police rushed forces to the spot and took measures to control the situation. Adilabad Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, who holds the additional charge as Nirmal SP, also rushed to Bhainsa. Meanwhile, senior police officials confirmed that additional forces were pressed into action as a curfew-like situation prevailed.