Third anniversary: WE Hub partners with Flipkart for Samarth project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs WE Hub celebrated its third anniversary on Monday. On the occasion, it entered into a partnership with Flipkart, Women in Data Science and IFMR-LEAD, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and AgHub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU).

WE Hub, along with Flipkart, will kick off Samarth programme in Telangana soon. The partnership aims to bring artisans, weavers, and handicraft producers onto e-commerce platforms. Further, eligible entities and artisans/weavers will receive time-bound incubation support.While WE Hub and LEAD (Leveraging Evidence for Access and Development) will work together to harness actionable insights through a granular understanding of the support mechanisms and the various challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Telangana, the former and FICCI have teamed up to influence the lives of at least 1,00,000 women by the year 2022, with special focus on enhancing entrepreneurial and decision-making skills.

In addition to this, WE Hub and AgHub got into a partnership to work towards establishment of women-led enterprises in agriculture sector in the State. On the occasion, WE Hub also launched a book titled “The Pink Book- The Women Entrepreneurship Guide to Telangana.”

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub, said: “Good policies are always made, but the challenge lies in dissemination of the policies to every corner. It has been three years since the inception of WE Hub and we have worked with 4,527 women entrepreneurs. There is, but still, a lot more to be done.”