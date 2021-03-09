STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Third anniversary: WE Hub partners with Flipkart for Samarth project

State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs WE Hub celebrated its third anniversary on Monday.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State-led incubator for women entrepreneurs WE Hub celebrated its third anniversary on Monday. On the occasion, it entered into a partnership with Flipkart, Women in Data Science and IFMR-LEAD, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and AgHub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU).

WE Hub, along with Flipkart, will kick off Samarth programme in Telangana soon. The partnership aims to bring artisans, weavers, and handicraft producers onto e-commerce platforms. Further, eligible entities and artisans/weavers will receive time-bound incubation support.While WE Hub and LEAD (Leveraging Evidence for Access and Development) will work together to harness actionable insights through a granular understanding of the support mechanisms and the various challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Telangana, the former and FICCI have teamed up to influence the lives of at least 1,00,000 women by the year 2022, with special focus on enhancing entrepreneurial and decision-making skills. 

In addition to this, WE Hub and AgHub got into a partnership to work towards establishment of women-led enterprises in agriculture sector in the State. On the occasion, WE Hub also launched a book titled “The Pink Book- The Women Entrepreneurship Guide to Telangana.” 

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub, said: “Good policies are always made, but the challenge lies in dissemination of the policies to every corner. It has been three years since the inception of WE Hub and we have worked with 4,527 women entrepreneurs. There is, but still, a lot more to be done.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WE Hub Telangana
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp