STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to celebrate 75th anniversary of India's freedom for two years, Rs 25 crore sanctioned

Speaking of making the youth of today aware of the sacrifices made by many to achieve freedom for the country, Rao said, "The Independence Day of the country should not lose its relevance at any cost.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Friday that the state government's celebrations of 75 years of India's independence from British rule will last for two years.

Speaking on Friday after a flag-hoisting at the Public Gardens in Hyderabad to mark 91 years of the historic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Telangana.

Rao said that a committee formed under the chairmanship of retired bureaucrat and Government Advisor(Cultural Affairs) KV Ramanachary will plan various events to be conducted across the state over the next 75 weeks, culminating in the 75th anniversary of Independence Day next year.

He further said that following the 75 weeks of celebrations and the 75th anniversary of Independence Day next year, the celebrations will continue in Telangana for one more year.

It is for this purpose that the Telangana government sanctioned a sum of Rs 25 crores, said the Chief Minister.

Speaking of making the children and youth of today aware of the sacrifices made by many people to achieve freedom for the country, Rao said, "The Independence Day of the country should not lose its relevance at any cost."

Rao spoke extensively on the Dandi March taken up by Mahatma Gandhi, the method of non-violence and civil disobedience adopted by him as part of the freedom struggle. He said that even though only around 79 people marched along with Gandhi as part of the March from Dandi to Sabarmati over a stretch of 384 km for 24 days, it sent shockwaves across the British empire.

In another event, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Warangal. There she spoke of how India witnessed a turnaround over the last 75 years, the advancements made by the country in various sectors and regarding the recent achievement of India of immunising more than two crore people already against Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao Independence
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp